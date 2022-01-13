Delta State Government has set up a Panel of Enquiry to investigate the remote and immediate cause of the collapsed building housing Salvation Ministries in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Area of Delta State.

The Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro disclosed this when he paid a visit to the site accompanied by the SSG, Commissioners and other top government functionaries on Wednesday.

Recall that the death toll from the building which collapsed Tuesday night, as at Wednesday evening, stood at four persons.

Barrister Kingsley Otuaro said the report of the investigation will be made public, as the government will not rest on its oars to ensure that the cause of the collapsed building will be unravelled.

The State number two man was also at the Asaba Specialist Hospital to see some of the victims. Four persons so far have died. He commiserated with the families of the victims and promised that the State government will foot their medical bills.

On the question of the building being marked for demolition since 2016, Barrister Otuaro said that these and more will be unveiled by the Panel.

“First and foremost, we want to thank God Almighty for what has happened. In my inspection visit, we found out that it could have been worst. What I saw was almost a total collapse. We had many children upstairs when the building came down completely.

“I will not be competent to tell you what was the cause of the collapse of that building.

“We have consummated the setting up of a panel of enquiry to look into the immediate and remote cause of the collapse of the building.

“We are assuring Deltans and everyone that the report of this particular incident would be made public when it finally comes out.

“We have, unfortunately, recorded four losses and as I said, it could have been worse.

“The reports from the medical personnel were very heart-warming, encouraging and very hopeful as it were.

“From what I saw, the patients are responding well and we hope that in no distant time, so many of them will be discharged,” Otuaro stated.

The Deputy Governor thanked the government Ministries, Departments and Agencies for their prompt response and coordinated rescue operation that led to the minimal impact of the incident.