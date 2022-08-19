Delta State Government(DTSG) has inaugurated an eighteen-member state Task Force on Primary Health Care to enable various communities to attain the level of health that will allow their members to live socially and economically productive lives.

The State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah , inaugurated the committee in Asaba.

Governor Okowa said the objective of the inauguration of the taskforce was to elevate primary health care facilities at the community level to a comprehensive, effective and efficient health care delivery system.

Some of the terms of reference of the taskforce include ensuring effective leadership and coordination of Primary Health Care (PHC) activities, intensify routine immunization activities required to sustain the interruption and eradication of polio outbreaks and to advocate for timely and adequate resource allocation as well as ensure judicious use of the funds, among others.

He urged members of the committee to ensure replication of their activities at the local level, adding that their meetings should be held quarterly.

He equally noted that the state government intended to strengthen active community participation, intra and inter-sectorial linkages, using appropriate technology for virile primary health care delivery in the state.

Those inaugurated are the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as the Chairman and Commissioners for Health, Education, Women Affairs, Information, Finance, Environment and Economic Planning, Chairman of Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA) Board, Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Chairman Delta State Traditional Rulers Council are members.

Others are representative of National Orientation Agency (NOA), State Based Organisations (SBOs), Faith Based Organizations, Media in the state and partner agencies active in PHC/Immunisation in the state, while the Permanent Secretary DSPHCDA would serve as the Secretary of the committee and the Director Immunisation as Assistant Secretary.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, speaking on behalf of the members of the committee, thanked the state government for finding them worthy to serve and pledged to carry out their duties diligently to the best of their abilities.