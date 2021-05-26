Delta Govt Denies Receiving £4.2m Ibori Loot

599 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 26, 2021
Delta – Delta State government has said that it is yet to take receipt of the 4.2million pounds Ibori Loot, which has been returned to Nigeria by the United Kingdom.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had earlier in May, ruled out accommodating Delta State in the spending of £4.2 million recovered looted funds associated with the family members of a former governor of the state, James Ibori.
According to him, sharing the loot with Delta State will negate the agreement Nigeria reached with the United Kingdom government concerning the disbursement of the fund.
But the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris on Tuesday, confirmed that the £4.2m looted by ex-Delta State Governor, James Ibori, has been returned to the state.
Idris, disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee, in Abuja, yesterday.
But in a telephone interview with TNC correspondent in Asaba, the Delta State Accountant General, Mrs Joy Enwa, explained that she like every other person saw an online post credited to the Accountant General of the Federation, stating that the money has been paid to the state.
Enwa, maintained that as at Tuesday evening, the account of the state government has not been credited with the funds.
“I don’t know what account they said they paid in the money but the State hasn’t received any returned loot to that tune,” she said.
