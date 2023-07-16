Delta Governor Prays For Duke of Owa Kingdom

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, yesterday, congratulated media mogul and Chairman of Thisday/Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 64th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori described the media baron and “Duke of Owa Kingdom” as an accomplished Journalist, outstanding patriot, a detrabilised Nigerian, a shinning statesman and exceptional entrepreneur who has inspired others to succeed in many endeavours.

Oborevwori hailed Obaigbena for his exemplary leadership as President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), adding that the history of Nigeria Media Industry will not be complete without mention of Nduka Obaigbena’s astute contributions to the growth and development of the industry.

Oborevwori said that Obaigbena remains an illustrious son and a great pride of Delta and lauded his vision in establishing renowned media outfits that has continued to offer employment and remarkable channel for disseminating information to Nigerians and the world at large.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I congratulate an illustrious Deltan, veteran Journalist and media entrepreneur, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON on his 64th birth anniversary on July 14, 2023.

“For us in Delta, we will continue to identify with your laudable commitment to the defence of our democracy and national cohesion even as you have used your medium to promote rule of law, good governance and fundamental rights of citizens.

“I join your family, staff of your media outfits and well-wishers to celebrate with you on this auspicious occasion.

“It is my prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and sound mind to remain in service to our nation and humanity,” Oborevwori said.