Delta Gov, Okowa To Complete Asaba Technical College Before Handover- Chief Of Staff

There is hope that Model Technical College in Asaba will be completed and inaugurated by Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Festus Agas, made this known on Wednesday while briefing newsmen during his inspection of the college site.

The chief of staff went for the inspection visit in the company of the Commissioner for Technical Education, Princess Shola-Ogbemi-Daibo and other government officials.

Agas said Governor Okowa, during the last State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on 18th March 2022, directed that an on-site assessment be conducted, on-going work at the three new technical colleges under construction in Asaba, Effurun and Obiaruku, so as to ascertain the status of the projects.

According to Mr Agas, over 90 percent of the work had been done at the Asaba site.

“What is left for the project to be completed is landscaping, provision of some sporting facilities, classroom and office furnishing and the equipping of the laboratories and school workshops,” he said.

He assured Deltans of Okowa’s determination to finish all on-going projects before 2023.

The Commissioner for Technical Education, Princess Shola-Ogbemi-Daibo, while responding to questions from journalists during the event, said the three new colleges would kick off academic activities by the second term of the 2022 session so as to be in tandem with the academic calendar of the state.

On the recent teachers’ recruitment exercise, she said the 325 teachers to be shortlisted, would be basically for the new colleges that would kick off soon.

She also said that there would be need for the state government to recruit more teachers as more colleges were built.