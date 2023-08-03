Delta Gov hails IPAC’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy 

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori hails IPAC’s contribution to Nigeria’s democracy

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s democracy through its advocacy and public policy analysis.

Oborevwori stated this when he received on courtesy visit the State Chapter of IPAC led by its Chairman, Comrade Emeka Bidokwu at Government House, Asaba.

While restating IPAC plays critical role in strengthening democracy, he commended the state Chapter for its maturity, fairness and objectivity in their public statements and actions.

Oborevwori said: “As the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, the Inter-Party Advisory Council has a critical role to play in strengthening democracy through advocacy and public policy analysis.

“It is my honest opinion that IPAC has contributed to the growth of our democracy and deserves to be appreciated for their honest and selfless effort to build a better Nigeria.

“It always makes its voice heard on issues of national importance and we appreciate the role they are playing to ensure peace and stability in our polity.

“I am particularly impressed with the Delta State chapter of the body. I know that your interventions in matters regarding politics and governance in the state have been guided by maturity, objectivity, fairness and transparency.

“It has been firm but not unfriendly, for that we are grateful and hope that you will continue to follow the path of wisdom and moderation in your public statements and actions,” he said.

The Governor further said that his administration is poised to advance Delta state with the M.O.R.E agenda, which stands for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for all, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.

“We have commenced the process of putting together a winning team that will deliver on this agenda and in the next few weeks and months, the pace of work will be accelerated.

“Meanwhile, as you may be aware, the issue of pension of local government workers and promotion arrears of state workers have been addressed.

“As a government, we will continue to cooperate with IPAC to build Delta State that we can always be proud of.

“This government is open to all Deltans and I will be transparent and everybody will work together to advance our dear state.

“What is more important is to deliver the dividends of democracy to all Deltans, so I assure you that we will continue to partner together to move the state forward,” he said.

Earlier, Bidokwu said the visit was to pledge loyalty to the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, adding that after election it was expedient that all candidates, their supporters and different political parties rally round the winner for the growth and development of the State.

He congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the polls, successful inauguration and steps taken to achieve his M.O.R.E agenda.