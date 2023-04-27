Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Wednesday affirmed that the state was ready to partner investors in its vast oil and gas deposits as the country grappled with economic turnaround.

The governor made this known while receiving Delta Special Economic Zone license from Federal Government through Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), in Abuja.

He said that his administration had provided enabling environment, including peace and security, for businesses to thrive, and assured the sustenance of development in the state.

Okowa expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the special license, and also assured that the state government was prepared to synergise with NEPZA, corporate organizations and groups to achieve the essence of the license.

He commended the management of NEPZA for the support and encouragement toward the realization of the state’s desire to have its resources properly harnessed.

He disclosed that availability of four seaports and two airports, in addition to necessary infrastructure, including good roads network, was a great impetus for businesses to flourish in the state.

In his remarks, Minister of Investment, Commerce and industry, Chief Niyi Adebayo, pledged Federal Government’s support to development the special economic zone in Delta.

Adebayo, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr S.A. Jaja, said that operation of the economic zone would have multiplier-effect on Delta’s and national economy.

Earlier, the Chairman, Steering Committee for Establishment of Delta Special Economic Zone, Mr Festus Agas, had traced the track led to the presentation of the operating license to the state, and commended Governor Okowa for the effort.

Agas, who is Chief of Staff to Okowa, lauded the Federal Government for discerning the potential in Delta and approving the license.

He also commended NEPZA for the collaboration in seeing the “project” through, and sued for sustenance of the synergy.