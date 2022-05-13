Delta Community Boils over Oil Deals, Demands Community Chairman’s Head

Ugborhen community In Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State is currently on the boil. The community is demanding from their President, Dr Nelson Ukoko, who is also known as Jenekpo, the full details of the recent happening in Seplat, an oil company.

Ugborhen elders, women, and youths are already calling for the head of Jenekpo. They said he must go.

One of the elders of the community says the community were mobilised to march round the village, demanding that they want Jenekpo to return all the community documents in his possession.

A community youth, Frank Umukoro, is claiming that Ukoko is the only one handling all contracts coming from Seplat without involving any of its Exco members.

‘’The entire community came to a conclusion that Jenekpo must go’’, he adds.

Continuing, he said for the interest of peace, ‘’Ukoko, should bring the document of the recent payment from Seplat. He should release all the contract from Seplat that he is currently handling. Ukoko must drop from the office of Ugborhen community chairmanship.’’

Efforts to reach out to the embattled community chairman did not pay off as his mobile lines were not reachable.

In another development, President General of Uvwie General Improvement Union (UGIU), Abovi Hope Erute, has advised delegates of the various political parties to display high sense of responsibility in their forthcoming primaries. He gave the advice at Effurun.

“You know as presidents – general, we are not partisan but we have a responsibility to advice on the choice of who to govern us, since the interest of our kingdoms, state and Nigeria is at stake,” he added.

While stressing on the need for good governance in the next dispensation, he warned that the fate of Uvwie State Constituency, Delta State and Nigeria lied in the hands of delegates.

“It is not enough to criticize political leaders after elections. Delegates have the full knowledge of who the aspirants are. They (delegates) should go in there and cast their votes for the right candidates,” he added.

The highly respected Uvwie chief stated that it was expected that most aspirants will doll out monies during the primaries.

“However the delegates should know that it is not an exercise for the highest bidder. So they should cast their votes for who they know can impact positively on Uvwie, Delta State and Nigeria,” he advised.

Erute noted that Uvwie are one people, he therefore advised that delegates should vote for the candidate that will contribute meaningfully to the development of the area.

On Delta, he noted, “what we need now is a large number of employability which can only be possible through industrialization of our dear state. The delegates know the governorship aspirants that are disposed to industrialization.”

Erute stressed that resuscitation of the scores of moribund companies in the state was the gate way to the revamping of the economy of Delta State.

On Nigeria, he stated that the delegates needed not to be told of the need to salvage the country from the myriad of problems confronting her.

“So they should cast their votes for the right candidates that will salvage Nigeria,” he added

