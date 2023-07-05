Path The News Chronicle » News » Delta Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Oborevwori 

Francis Francis July 5, 2023 0
Delta State 8th Assembly

The Delta State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointment of 20 Special Advisers for the services of the Delta State Government.

The Governor’s request was contained in a message to the House read at plenary by the Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor.

The Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori in his message to the Assembly, said the request was in line with section 196, sub section one to three of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered.

Oborevwori, who said he would appreciate the House for early consideration of the request, explained that the Speacial Advisers is to assist in driving the administration’s development agenda.

In a swift decision, the House, on Tuesday, screened and confirmed the nominees for appointment into the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy as forwarded to it last week by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Motions for the screening and subsequent confirmation were moved by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi at plenary presided by the Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor.

They include retired Justices Celestina Ogisi, as Chairman, Prof Louis Ojogwu, Alexander Neyin, Dr Iris Jewo Ibi, Augustine Eseagwu, Festus Onyaeju, and Mrs Uju Rosaline Monye.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor who chaired the House Committee on whole for the screening exercise, commended members for painstaking exercise, even as he congratulated the appointees for their appointments.

Oborevwori had in the letter conveying names of the nominees, said the appointment followed the need for reconstitution of the Advisory Council as a result of the expiration of the tenure of members.

He explained that the appointment was in exercise of powers conferred on him by Section 3, subsection 1 and 2 of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law 2016.

In a different development, the Speaker of the Delta State Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor on behalf of State Assembly, condoled with the family of the former Head of Service, Dr Samuel Okpokpor, over his demise at the weekend.

Guwor, who spoke during Tuesday’s plenary also condoled with Oleh community, Isoko nation and entire state civil service, over the sad incident.

The Speaker prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the lost and the soul of late former Head of Service, Dr Samuel Okpokpor entire rest.

