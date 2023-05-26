Delta Approves 2.5 MVA IPP In Ika North-East

Delta State Government Approves 2.5 MVA IPP In Ika North-East

Delta State Government, on Thursday, approved the establishment of a 2.5MVA Independent Power Plant (IPP) to power a number of critical government establishments in Ika North-East and Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba that the State government is set to kickoff the project in Ika North-East Local Governemn area.

Mr. Aniagwu said the Independent Power Plant would generate 2.5 mega watts of electricity upon its completion, stressing that it would provide energy to state government’s critical establishments in the area.

According to him, the Delta state government was taking leave from the benefits it had derived from the construction of the IPP in Asaba to also ensure that it continued along that trajectory.

“I am sure that all of you now are witnesses to our keeping our promise of working till the last day of our administration. So, in keeping with that promise, the State Exco met today and considered a number of memo.

“Exco today, approved the establishment of another Independent Power Plant (IPP) to power a number of critical government establishments in Ika North East.