Delta Approves 2.5 MVA IPP In Ika North-East

Delta State Government Approves 2.5 MVA IPP In Ika North-East

Delta State Government, on Thursday, approved the establishment of a 2.5MVA Independent Power Plant (IPP) to power a number of critical government establishments in Ika North-East and Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu disclosed this while briefing journalists on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba that the State government is set to kickoff the project in Ika North-East Local Governemn area.

Mr. Aniagwu said the Independent Power Plant would generate 2.5 mega watts of electricity upon its completion, stressing that it would provide energy to state government’s critical establishments in the area.

According to him, the Delta state government was taking leave from the benefits it had derived from the construction of the IPP in Asaba to also ensure that it continued along that trajectory.

“I am sure that all of you now are witnesses to our keeping our promise of working till the last day of our administration. So, in keeping with that promise, the State Exco met today and considered a number of memo.

“Exco today, approved the establishment of another Independent Power Plant (IPP) to power a number of critical government establishments in Ika North East.

“We are taking leave from the benefits that we have derived from the construction of the IPP in Asaba to also ensure that we continued that.

“And part of our resolution is that we will also encourage the incoming government to see how that can be replicated in a number of other areas in the state.

“So that at the end of the day, we can have energy to power a number of key sectors of our economy and possibly now make it possible for the national grid to be available for our people,” he added.

The Commissioner stated that the amendment to the constitution which now guarantees full liberalisation of the power sector was a major breakthrough as the states can now generate, transmit and off course, distribute electricity.

“The beauty of it all is that the amendment to the constitution now guarantees full liberalisation of that power sector unlike before when the federal government was holding on to transmission.

“Now, you can generate, transmit and off course distribute. So, that is an advantage that we are not letting to pass us by,” Mr. Aniagwu who was joined by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika said.

He stated that the state Exco also, approved the procurement and installation of medical equipment at 20 general hospitals across the state, adding that the approval for the medical equipment was to boast the delivery of healthcare to Deltans and residents of the state.

“You will recall also the other day, that we approved the procurement and installation of solar panels to provide regular electricity to the medical institutions,” he added, pointing out that approval for payment of the outstanding rent of some of the properties government had hired before now, was equally given by the Exco.

While saying that approval for the construction of 2.3km road in Obiaruku as well as internal roads in Torugbene in Burutu Local Government Area of the state was given, he noted that the appointment of Simpson Sapele Obruche II, has also been approved as the Odion-Orode of Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North.

The Commissioner said a valedictory session of the state Exco would be held at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Asaba today.

Share this post