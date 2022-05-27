Delta 2023: Sheriff Victory best for Deltans- Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has described the victory of Speaker Of the Delta State House Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate as best for Deltans .

Oritsewinor in a congratulatory message said Sheriff victory will lead Delta PDP to victory in 2023.

He called on party faithfuls to support sheriff in building a better Delta State .

Oritsewinor noted that sheriff is the only qualified candidate that should be elected as governor.

While commending the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party PDP for the peaceful primaries, he said PDP led administration has done well in Delta State.

“The PDP as a party is known for credibility and that is why we were able to organized a peaceful primaries.

“The Winner of the Gubernatorial Primary Sheriff deserved to be celebrating together with those who contested with him.

“We are one big family, so we all must work together irrespective of our differences.

“Sheriff will be a governor for all Deltans and he will be fair and just to all.

“I know he won’t disappoint Deltans when elected as governor and this is why we all must support him in winning the 2023 governorship election,” he said.