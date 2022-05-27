Friday, May 27, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Delta 2023: Sheriff Victory best for Deltans- Oritsewinor

Delta 2023: Sheriff Victory best for Deltans- Oritsewinor

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has described the victory of Speaker Of the Delta State House Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate as best for Deltans .

Oritsewinor in a congratulatory message said Sheriff victory will lead Delta PDP to victory in 2023.

He called on party faithfuls to support sheriff in building a better Delta State .

Oritsewinor noted that sheriff is the only qualified candidate that should be elected as governor.

While commending the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa and the People’s Democratic Party PDP for the peaceful primaries, he said PDP led administration has done well in Delta State.

“The PDP as a party is known for credibility and that is why we were able to organized a peaceful primaries.

“The Winner of the Gubernatorial Primary Sheriff deserved to be celebrating together with those who contested with him.

“We are one big family, so we all must work together irrespective of our differences.

“Sheriff will be a governor for all Deltans and he will be fair and just to all.

“I know he won’t disappoint Deltans when elected as governor and this is why we all must support him in winning the 2023 governorship election,” he said.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended