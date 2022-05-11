Delta 2023: Promote your Aspirants without Insults- Chidi Urges

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the supervising councilor for environment in Aniocha South local government Comr Chidi Ikediashi has kicked against campaign of hatred.

Chidi disclosed this during a meeting with youths at ubulu-okiti in Aniocha South.

According to chidi, campaign of threat, name-calling and hate speech shouldn’t be supported by anyone.

He noted that despite the political differences, people should be mindful of their statements while campaigning.

“We have witnessed crisis caused by reckless political statements.

“No matter how we go about our campaigns , we must not use comments and innuendos aimed at provoking violence.

“Our politicians must caution their supporters against hate speech because election will come and go.

“We don’t need crisis after election and this is why we are calling on politicians and supporters to speak on issues and ideas while they are on political campaigns.” he said .

Chidi also urged the youths to get their voters card so they can participate in the forthcoming general elections.

