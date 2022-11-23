The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised to build on the ‘enviable achievements of the State Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’, saying he has done very well as a Governor.

The PDP Governorship candidate who spoke in Sapele, on Tuesday, in continuation of his Ward-to-Ward campaigns to Wards 11,10, 9, 7, and 1, said that Deltans do not need a sessional man as a Governor of Delta State, adding that Governor Okowa has achieved so much.

According to him; “Our Governor has done a lot since he came on board and it is my promise to build on the enviable achievements of the Governor if I am elected the next Governor of Delta State. Our governor has done very well and so vote for him and Atiku. If our Governor is elected as Vice-President and I am elected the next Governor of Delta State, our State will be the envy of other States in the Country. Deltans do not need a Governor that will take all projects to his own Orogun community like the current Deputy Senate President is doing at the moment”.

While soliciting votes for the Atiku/Okowa tickets, himself as Governor and Sir Monday Onyeme, Senator Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central Senatorial District, Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro Esq for the House of Representatives, Sapele, Uvwie and Okpe Federal Constituency and Chief Perkins Umukoro for Sapele State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, said the APC-led Government has failed Nigerians and the time has come for the people to vote out the party.

The PDP Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ighoyota Amori, noted that Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituencies had both represented Urhobo at different times in the Senate, “so I urge all of you to vote for me for Senate, come 2023 and other candidates of the PDP”

Rt. Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro Esq, PDP House of Representatives Candidate, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, said Nigeria was a better Country when PDP was in power.

“Prices of foodstuffs and other products were affordable; fuel price was less than =N=100; a Dollar was less than =N=200; the economy was booming and rated one of the best in Africa.

“But today, APC has destroyed Nigeria in less than eight years as the Federal Government with failed economic policies. Fuel is now about =N=250 per litre; a bag of local rice is now =N=55,000; a Dollar is now over =N=800 in the black market.

ADVERTISEMENT

She appealed to the people on the need to vote for her for House of Representatives, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as President and Vice-President respectively, and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central District, and Chief Perkins Umukoro for Delta State House of Assembly, Sapele Constituency.

Chief Perkins Umukoro, PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Sapele Constituency in his speech at the various Wards, also appealed to the people to vote for him, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice-President respectively, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central District, and Rt. Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro Esq. for the House of Representatives.

Chairmen of the various Wards visited on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, vowed to work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections just as notable leaders in the visited Wards also promised to work for the victory of all PDP candidates next year.