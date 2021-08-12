Delegates’ List Was Changed 3 Times, Accord Party Candidate Recounts Experience At PDP Primary

Alexa Ranking as of 12/08/21
212 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | August 12, 2021
Awka – A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Godwin Maduka has recounted his unsavoury experience at the June 26th Primary Election of the Party, preparatory to the November 6 Governorship Election in the state.
Maduka, made the revelation while fielding questions from newsmen in Awka on Wednesday, after he was unveiled as the Governorship Candidate of the Accord Party for the Anambra Governorship Election.
Business leader, Valentine Ozigbo had emerged from the PDP primary, a development that had seen many of the unsatisfied aspirants, defect to other political parties, in further pursuit of their gubernatorial ambition.
Maduka, who maintained that there were no elections rather selection took place at the PDP primary of June 26th, regretted that despite all his efforts at uplifting the party in the state, he was not selected.
He narrated how the delegates’ list was changed more than three times at the venue, attributing his loss at the primary to the games of some persons within the ranks of the party who are averse to his ambition.
“I joined this race on the platform of the PDP over two years ago and I have been doing a lot to transform the party. On the day of the primary, I came like every other aspirant and to my utmost surprise, the delegates’ list was changed for about three times or more in their bid to rig me out. Of all the candidates that went for that primary, it was clear that had the elections been conducted freely, I would have won fair and square. All the adhoc and statutory delegates were solidly behind me and eventually they changed the system. It’s quite unfortunate,” he said.
The US-based medical doctor however maintained that he has no issues with the PDP but have simply moved on to the Accord Party to continue his quest to transform Anambra State.
According to him, Accord party represents a veritable vehicle with ‘no extra baggage’ through which anyone with genuine intentions to develop Anambra State can ride and achieve such without much political setbacks.
“When I was robbed at the PDP, I began to search for a credible platform that can give me the opportunity to serve Anambra people. I continued this quest because even after I lost at the PDP primary, many Anambra people continued to call and extend their solidarity with me and my agenda for the development of the state. They believe in me and my capacity to turn around the fortunes of the state and that got me working again. Today, I am in Accord party, a credible platform where I won’t have excess baggages to contend with. I have also discussed with the party leadership at the National and State levels and have found that their ideology aligns with mine. So, we are in this together,” Maduka noted.
He emphasized that although he may not have been a career politician, he has what it takes to bring about transformation, the way Anambra people want it.
Maduka, who is the Founder, Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Centre, said his numerous philanthropic strides and the goodwill he enjoys that transverses political lines, he will win overwhelmingly at the November 6 election in the state.
“You can call me godfather to many politicians because I have made huge investments for many governments to succeed. In my community, Umuchukwu, I have spent over 22 million US dollars in infrastructure and human development and the evidence is there. I have friends across all the political parties- the PDP, APC, APGA and I am not asking them to jump ship. But I know, on the election day, they will dump their respective parties and vote for me. I am not just mincing words, I am stating the fact,” he boasted.
Earlier in a welcome address, the State Chairman of the Accord Party, Chief Prince Bartho Igwedibia, said the party is battle ready to capture the state government house and will make utmost use of the opportunity.
Igwedibia said Maduka’s unveiling marks the beginning of their journey to hoist the Accord Party flag at the state government house in Awka, describing him as a consummate and accomplished personality, whose philanthropy has endeared him to the generality of Anambra people and beyond.
The state Accord Party boss called on the Godwin Maduka campaign organization to avail the party, the required partnership to win the election.
On his part, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Sir Ken Obi said their candidacy presents Anambra people with the right choice to make a genuine change in the state governance.
