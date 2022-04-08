Defining Terms

“But those who wait on the Lord Shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31

“Strength will rise as we wait upon the Lord!” We sing it at church. I desperately need strength, and I am determined to wait on Him, but I have wondered what that means. Are we supposed to remain inactive until something that we are praying for happens or something that we desire from Him appears? How can our waiting help God do whatever He is going to do? Does it mean that we are to simply hang out in a state of readiness and availability?

May I suggest another definition of what it means to wait? Most of us have been out for lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after church. That establishment has a whole staff of people who will wait on us. They are not sitting still; they are bustling with activity.

When we enter the restaurant, the hostess puts our name on a waiting list. This kind of waiting for us is hanging out but we are active: we go shopping. The hostess who took our name is actively waiting on us. She calls our name in a few minutes and she escorts us to our table.

Once we are seated at our table, a server (formerly called a waitress or waiter) asks us each what we want to drink. Our drinks soon arrive, and the server takes our orders. The greeters and servers are a part of what is called the “wait staff”. They are waiting on us which means they are serving us!

Prayer:

“Lord, Jesus, help us to wait on You in whatever capacity You wish. Whether it means slowing down or becoming more active in service, show us Your plan in each of life’s situations. It is our desire to wait on You and to be always in Your will.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Consequently, waiting on the Lord can mean serving Him as we serve the needs of others. In so doing, we become strong in Him and in the power of His might. Whether it means remaining inactive and leaving our requests with God, actively serving Him, or both, we are told to wait on Him.

Be Greatly Blessed!

