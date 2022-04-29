Defence Sector Reform to Guarantee Security of the Nation – Kana

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, mni has stressed that the reform of the Ministry of Defence and its Agencies is to bring cohesion as well as allow for prompt discharge of constitutional responsibilities of the Armed Forces.

Dr. Kana stated this during a familiarization tour to the Defence Headquarters and the tri-services in Abuja.

He explained that, interagency cooperation among the Services and the civilian component of the Ministry is key to President Muhammadu Buhari’s reform agenda.

The Permanent Secretary said the Ministry’s organization will be restructured to allow for Military-Civillian structure in Departments to work under the same roof as obtained in advanced countries.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reform of the Ministry of Defence to function akin to the Pentagon in the United States and the Ministry of Defence in the United Kingdom” he pointed out.

“The Armed Forces must be given the best in Health care to rival the best facilities in the world and to reposition the Armed Forces schools, as this will boost the morale and fighting will of the Armed Forces,” he said.

Dr. Kana said an implementation committee, in the nearest future will meet with the Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) to come up with a roadmap for the successful implementation of the reform.

The Permanent Secretary noted that as a prelude, an orientation programme is being packaged to ensure the sensitization of both the civilian and the Military component of the Defence Ministry and the Agencies on the contents of the reform.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of Defence staff, Gen. LEO Irabor commended the Federal Government for the attention accorded to the Armed Forces.

While receiving the Permanent Secretary, the Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya remarked that the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Army have a functional working relationship to execute the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.

The Chief of Naval staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo congratulated Dr. Kana on his posting as the New Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, adding that the Nigerian Navy is committed to ensuring the safety of Nigerian waterways.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, while congratulating the Permanent Secretary on his appointment assured him of Nigerian Air Force’s readiness and willingness to support the much needed synergy between the tri-services and Ministry of Defence.

