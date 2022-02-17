Thursday, February 17, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Defence, Police Chiefs Headline First Chronicle Round-table on Security

NYSC Camp Is Not A Love Site For Affairs or Marriage Between Enlisted/Civilian staff and Trainees

Chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, will be taking the centre stage on a security round-table in Abuja, February 23. Former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, will chair the event.

The First Chronicle Round-table is organised by 21st Century Media Services, publishers of 21st Century Chronicle. The event with the theme, Going for Broke: Fighting Insecurity in 2022 will be holding at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, from 10am.

Editor-in-Chief of the online newspaper, Mahmud Jega, in a statement wired to this reporter says two papers each will be delivered in the morning and afternoon sessions of the round-table.

At the morning session which Shettima will be chairing, Irabor will speak on Armed Forces and The War Against Insecurity in 2022 while Baba, the police chief will speak on Nigeria Police and the Fight Against Banditry and Kidnapping in 2022.

Dr. Mairo Mandara of Children’s Investment Fund Foundation will discuss the Chief of Defence Staff’s paper while Prof Jideofor Adibe of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, will discuss IGP Usman Baba’s paper.

The statement says the afternoon session from 2pm, will be chaired by Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Prof Jibrin Ibrahim of Center for Democracy and Development [CDD], Abuja will be speaking on Reducing Tension as Election Year Approaches while veteran newspaper editor and publisher, Dan Agbese of MayFive Media, Lagos will speak on Media and Peace Building in 2022.

While Prof Mohammed Kuna of INEC will discuss Prof Ibrahim’s paper, Zainab Okino of Blueprint Newspapers will discuss Agbese’s paper.

Sarkin Zazzau Suleja, Muhammadu Auwal Ibrahim, is the Royal Father of the Day.

The round-table which is part of the 21st Century Chronicle’s contribution to the search for peace and tranquillity in Nigeria is, however, the first in a series. The organisers describe it as “a necessary condition for socio-economic and political progress.”

According to them, ‘’government and security officials, businessmen, diplomats, civil society groups and the media have all been invited and that invitation to the event is open to all.’’

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Akanimo Sampson

Akanimo Sampson

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?