Resentment is a complex, multilayered emotion that has been described as a mixture of disappointment, disgust, anger, and fear. Other psychologists consider it a mood or as a secondary emotion (including cognitive elements) that can be elicited in the face of insult and/or injury. Facial expressions of bitterness Inherent in resentment is a perception of unfairness (i.e. from trivial to very serious), and a generalized defense against unfair situations (e.g. relationships or unfavourable circumstances). Sometimes in life people may hurt us it can be strangers, friends, and even family members. Regardless of who it is, as God fearing people we should never wish death or harm upon anyone. We should never seek to hurt others in any way It might be hard, but we must forgive others who wronged us. Let God handle it in His way.

Some couple of hours ago, I stumbled on a press release by the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections:

“I have not offended anyone. All they hold against me is my phenomenal investment into Democracy

They are angry because I sided with President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 elections.

But the point many of them seem not to get is that I can’t force myself to support a Party or a candidate that practically undermined me.

I am Jagaban.

I perfectly understand their bitterness. But that’s okay. I am still waiting for the best of them to produce any evidence against me of the many unfounded, accusatory broadsides they have levelled. But Alhamdulillai God would vindicate his own.

Many have said I have died; Others claimed phantoms about my health. In their vindictiveness they even said I have withdrawn from the presidential race and no longer in the campaigns.

Well… Nope.

This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One”

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

While still pondering about the consequences of spreading falsehood and hatred leading to death wishes, I begin to reminiscences the pre Obasanjo’s era. Yours truly was privileged with some responsibilities at the beginning of the present fourth republic, I witnessed it from close range and can recollect vividly events before and after inauguration on May, 29, 1999. Of specific interest is the death wishes particularly from no less a personality than pastor Tunde Bakare. PTB, did not only predicted death for Olusegun Okikiola ‘Aremu’ Obasanjo, he was excitedly using the platform of the altar to celebrate the ill-will. Today, the Balogun-owu President Olusegun Okikiola ‘Aremu’ Obasanjo did not only completed eight years in office, he is bouncing around in the glory of God.

Similarly, exactly eight years ago; Ayodele Fayose, a sitting governor of Ekiti State then, shamelessly embarked on a journey of misnomer. Fayose dips his hands into the public till to buy up newspaper front pages to predict, project, and hint at the possible death of his fellow man in the name of politics – and this despite the fact that his culture arms him with copious examples of those who went long before the innocent on whose head they had wished or predicted death – you know that it is not ordinary eyes. He displayed so much hatred and deep-seated animosity towards the person of the candidate of APC Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (GMB), as he then was. Fayose talked so much about the health status of GMB, so much so that he mentioned a man wearing pampers, just like the children of anger and perdition are saying about BAT presently.

Flowing from the foregoing, it is obvious that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a victim of mob mentality, envy and jealousy. I see BAT as the modern era Nehemiah. When Nehemiah arrived in Jerusalem, he toured the city walls to assess the damage. He faced tremendous opposition as he made plans and directed the people in rebuilding the city walls. He was mocked and threatened as he persisted. Nehemiah had opposition from legitimate enemies and opposition from the people he was leading. The people were at times discouraged and almost hopeless, but Nehemiah persisted. BAT, should never be worried about the barking of dogs in front of lion…(.ironu ikoko ni yo pa aja.).

Conclusively, permit my indulgence to share with us the words of: Antoine Marie Jean-Baptiste Roger, a French writer, poet, aristocrat, journalist and pioneering aviator. He became a laureate of several of France’s highest literary awards and also won the United States National Book Award. He is best remembered for his novella The Little Prince (Le Petit Prince) and for his lyrical aviation writings, including Wind, Sand and Stars and Night Flight. Saint-Exupery had famously said; “Eyes are blind, you have to look with the heart, what’s important is invisible” It therefore, mean that, it is much more better to be concerned with our character than our reputation, because our character is what we really are, while our reputation is merely what others think we are.

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.