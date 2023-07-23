Dear His Excellency, President William Ruto

22nd July 2023

I write this open letter with a heavy heart, standing alongside concerned and committed citizens of Kenya, to bring your attention to the multitude of pressing issues that have cast a dark shadow over our beloved nation. The challenges we face are immense and demand your immediate and resolute action. As the leader of our nation, your steadfast leadership is crucial in guiding us through these troubled times.

Beyond the soaring cost of living, which continues to burden countless Kenyan families, our citizens grapple with the harrowing repercussions of cultic religions spreading their roots in our country. The rise of such movements not only divides communities but also poses a threat to social cohesion and harmony. Urgent measures are required to address this growing concern and preserve our nation’s diverse and inclusive fabric.

In addition to this, the scourge of crime and violence tarnishes the safety and security of our neighborhoods. Innocent lives are lost, leaving families shattered and communities in fear. As a nation, we look to your leadership to reinforce law enforcement efforts, bolster community policing, and develop comprehensive strategies to combat crime effectively.

The forceful eviction of citizens from their homes has become an alarming issue in recent times. Families are left displaced, and robbed of their livelihoods and dignity. Mr. President, we implore you to enact measures to protect the rights of our citizens, ensure fair land policies, and provide support for those affected by such evictions.

Moreover, the deafening verbal diarrhea from politicians is a pressing concern for our society. Public discourse should be characterized by respect, responsibility, and constructive dialogue, but all too often, it devolves into a barrage of insults and baseless accusations. We call upon our leaders, including yourself, to set a positive example and engage in civil discourse that fosters unity and progress.

The alarming incidents of assassinations and murder have cast a shadow over the sanctity of life in our nation. The loss of prominent leaders and ordinary citizens in such heinous acts leaves us deeply troubled. We beseech you to bolster security measures and prioritize the investigation and prosecution of these crimes, ensuring that justice prevails for the victims and their families.

In the face of these grave challenges, we must not lose sight of the pressing issues highlighted in our previous letter – police brutality, youth unemployment, high taxation, corruption, and the need for an impartial and efficient judiciary. Your leadership and commitment to addressing these issues will be the cornerstone of a brighter future for Kenya.

The issue of police brutality is a grave concern that deeply affects all Kenyans. Instances of excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, and human rights violations by law enforcement officers have left a scar on our society. Such actions erode public trust in the police force and undermine the rule of law. Addressing this challenge requires immediate and comprehensive police reforms, along with holding officers accountable for their actions. Implementing measures to ensure that the police force genuinely serves and protects the citizens it was created to safeguard is essential for restoring confidence in law enforcement.

The alarming rates of youth unemployment in Kenya are a significant obstacle to the nation’s progress. The country’s young population represents a valuable demographic dividend that, if harnessed effectively, can drive economic growth and innovation. Creating job opportunities for the youth is essential to unlocking their potential and preventing them from falling into desperation and crime. This necessitates investing in job creation initiatives, promoting skills development programs, and supporting entrepreneurship to empower young Kenyans to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

The burden of high taxation is stifling economic growth and hampering the prosperity of both businesses and individual citizens. Excessive taxes can lead to reduced consumer spending, lower investment, and hinder economic development. Moreover, the failure to grant tax rebates to deserving entities adds to the challenges faced by businesses and taxpayers. Implementing a fair and transparent tax regime, along with providing tax rebates to deserving individuals and businesses, will encourage economic growth, attract investment, and foster a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Corruption remains a cancer that corrodes the fabric of our society, weakening institutions, and eroding public trust in the government. It creates an unequal playing field, perpetuating poverty and undermining the rule of law. To tackle this challenge, strong and uncompromising measures are needed to strengthen anti-corruption institutions, enhance transparency, and hold corrupt individuals accountable regardless of their status or affiliations. A zero-tolerance policy towards corruption is essential to restore public trust in the government and create an environment of honesty, integrity, and equitable opportunities for all.

Ensuring an impartial and efficient judiciary is paramount for upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law. Recent injustices have eroded public confidence in the judicial system, which is crucial for a stable and fair society. Urgent measures are required to enhance the independence and efficiency of our courts, ensuring timely and fair dispensation of justice for all citizens.

Mr. President, your leadership and commitment to addressing these critical challenges will be the cornerstone of a brighter and more prosperous future for Kenya. As concerned and committed citizens, we stand united in our hope for a better nation and look to you for the decisive action needed to overcome these obstacles. By tackling these pressing issues head-on, you can leave a lasting legacy of positive change and progress for the generations to come.

Mr. President, as a concerned citizen of Nyeri, Kenya, I stand with my fellow citizens in recognizing the daunting magnitude of the tasks at hand. However, I firmly believe that with your decisive action, unwavering determination, and a united effort from all Kenyans, we can overcome these challenges and shape a prosperous, just, and equitable future for our nation.

With utmost respect and hope,

Maina Wahome

Nyeri, Kenya.

