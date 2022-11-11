Dear Charles Chukwuma Soludo,

With all the due respect left in this world, you personally disappointed me. I have being an ardent admirer of you as a person since your days as a CBN governor. I am an Anambarian, but in all honesty, you disappointed me with your words.

How can you boldly make such a comment? ‘The investment is worth to nothing’. Let’s assume the value of the said company plummeted. Will you blame Mr. Obi for it. He attracted this company to Anambra and supported it. This said company pays tax to the state. Is that investment not yielding tax revenue to the state? Going by your words; should I blame you for the current state of the Nigeria currency because you were once a CBN governor? You did some reforms that still stand as a legacy for you but are Nigerian banks and currency still as strong as it were during your regime? Why making such a demeaning remark about Mr. Obi? Are you trying to be political maybe cos he won you during your first gubernatorial election experience with him? What is your reason for such a debasing comment?

Mr. Obi invested around or over 4bn in orient petroleum company; is that company not paying tax also? Was it not peter obi that laid a good foundation for anambra state to be known as an oil producing state? Are you not enjoying the dividend? Mr obi invested over $150m in three different banks in Nigeria; did Anambra not benefited from the savings? What is even the worth of that investment as at today’s exchange rate?

Even your current reign hasn’t being sweet. Yes. I admire the numerous roads you have awarded for construction but I have had a bad experience about your untrained and unprofessional staffs. The people you recruited! Look at the level of many crimes & insecurity happening in the state. Kindly focus on them and leave Obi alone. If Mr. Obi is someone that can be destroyed, APC & PDP would have done that!

Dear Charles Chukwuma Soludo . I want to assume you weren’t given enough time to explain what you mean’t by ‘The investment is worth next to nothing’.

Sir, I advice you organize a press conference and resolve this attack cos you just lost a fan and I believe others too.