As the summer window transfers get to closing time, some teams left it late to do business so as to meet up with their squad depth for the new season. Bamba Dieng after accepting a verbal agreement to join Leeds United had a reconsideration of joining Nice, unfortunately for him he failed medical test with Nice and will remain as Marseille player.

LIVERPOOL:

Liverpool left it late to acquire the service of Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan till the end of the season with an option to buy for €37.5m which will be paid in instalment for two years by Liverpool. He has been confirmed Liverpool player with the jersey number 29.

CHELSEA:

Chelsea nailed deals before the window was shut last night, Pierre Emrick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria were the latest players to join Chelsea from Barcelona and Juventus. Aubamayang arrived Chelsea for €12m and has been handed the number 9 jersey.

Chelsea will pay €3m fixed loan fee to Juventus for Denis Zakaria, plus €1m add-ons. Buy option will be available for €28m guaranteed fee plus €5m add-ons.

BARCELONA:

Barcelona have made some incredible deal this summer following the arrival of many players. Last night Marcos Alonso whose deal was terminated by Chelsea on mutual consent joined the La Liga out fit as a free agent.

Arsenal full back Hector Bellarin also was acquired by Barcelona on the deadline day.

LEEDS UNITED:

Leeds United completed the signing of Wilfried Gnonto. The forward joins the Whites from Swiss Super League champions FC Zurich, for an undisclosed fee. He has penned a five-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

Bamba Dieng rejected Leeds United for Nice and a failed medical.

BRIGHTON :

Chelsea and Scotland player Billy Gilmour signed for Brighton for a fee of £9m last night.

FULHAM:

Carlos Vinicious completed a move from Benfica to Fulham for undisclosed fees.