February 25th, 2023 Presidential election has gone unarguably into the annals as the most compromised election, marred with barefaced irregularities and emboldened dirty and shoddy deals.

From what have been making round the social media, five factors have been identified as willing claws and instruments that midwifed such flawed, cut and nail process 1) Tinubu which is the principal factor 2) APC Governors/ Chieftains who were the subordinate factors 3) INEC Chairman and some staff who were the Cordinating factors 4) The Professors who were the subordinate Cordinators 5) The security personnel who were the enforcing agents.

Of all these five leprous fingers, the most undecernable and most insane fingers is the finger of the Professors who were both state collation and returning officers.

They were adjudged undecernable and insane by the greater number of the public for allowing the system that made them the butt and pariah of academic standard all over the globe to use their claws to get nuts from the furnace.

Same system that processed them through untold hardship of months of strikes and non payment of their salaries was same system they aided to rig election via dirty deals, worst still below moral standards.

How are the most informed fallen? How naive and greedy? How petty and capricious? How lousy and insensitive? Going back to the very person that crippled and made them the laughing stock. You sold the future of your children for porridge. your students who stood under rain and sun to vote for a better future , that is the future your greed stiffled.

What is it that will be entrusted into your care and it remains safe and sound? When parents send their female children to you to form and reform, what do some of you do with them? You harass them , Intimidate them and try to steal by force their pride and decency.

Edon red! Calculate the amount of money you got, spread it for four years and see how self sufficient you would become. Greed isn’t good, the worse is, when it becomes a curse because of the pains it caused to people, the week, the poor, the oppressed, the Intimidated etc

Knowledge is good but knowledge without wisdom and moral is a time bomb,not good for any nation.

Dear returning and collation Professors, how Professorial were you in handling your electoral duties? Don’t bother answering. Before that great and impartial judge you will answer in due time.

Weep not Nigerians!Our hope isn’t hopeless and our desire isn’t botched. At the end of the tunnel, the glittering of a light of hope is at least reassuring.

We Move! We pray! Victory is assured!

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com

