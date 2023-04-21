It is calm everywhere unlike what it was before. Fire, brimstone, lightening, whirlwind etc pulled and razed down personalities , dismantled obstacles and set new structures.

The cry on the damage it did to their structures of years of monumental rot far from abetting. Still crying and lamenting . Many will not be in a hurry to forget the Obi Tusnami.

It was fierce and unprecedented. Look around, the debris of its onslaught are still obvious, creating nostalgic pains to those whose political journey was hacked down and buried for life.

Obi Tusnami is a raging one which has come to stay. It is party-less, it lives off on values and integrity, not inticed and lured by the power of money, halo effects, tribal and ethnic bigotry.

De Obi Tusnami is on break not broken up. It is lurking around the environs of Imo State looking not for a party but a soul with value, integrity, competence and vision. The engine of Obi’ Tusnami is revving, waiting to know which direction to move. The Obident legs are on the throttle, waiting for a man of vision, character, morals, competence etc to emerge irrespective of party, the screeching of the tyres to such a persons direction would be ingenious.

We have seen the assemblage of those who are jostling for the Douglas House. They are good by their standards. But are they good enough to deliver beyond the pedestrian level of what we have been served with?

Imo State deserves better. Scaling up our expectations and ensuring that the right person gets to the seat to make it happen should be the mandate and concern of every impolite.

PDP has been around. Played major roles to the status of the state, good or bad. APC has done same thing. Their scorecards speak “glowingly” for them depending on what the masess are perceiving. Labour came into the scene, created hope for a better future leveraging on Obi’ affiliation. The stories emerging from same Labour that almost consumed the nation is heart aching. Thank God is just an instrument, a vehicle not the only channel in getting to the desired destination. As it is manifestating some mechanical issues, the plugs over shooting, the oil leaking and the gear selection malfunction, it is only reasonable to get another vehicle to get to the destination, Imo State is far away from the destination.

The question now shouldn’t be about which vehicle but who? Who is on board? Who Has booked the services of other remaining vehicles? APC driver is having a trust problem with the people. PDP driver is distrust itself. Labour driver defies the level and depth of character Obident moment can tolerate. APGA’ driver if any wouldn’t be different from its previous shambolic and messy showcasing.

Somebody just whispered to my ear a new dawn of a personality in a party that has a zero dent in the politics of Imo. I wouldn’t know how true this is. Accord Party, is the party he said to me. Who is on the driver’ seat? Could he be an alternative? Is he of impeccable character? Visionary enough to pull us from this years of dungeon of politics of eat, drink, share and loot?

Will he be able to scale up what true governance should be? Away from the pedestrian expectations of road, water, payment of salaries which by the way have turned into a political tool.

Do we have in Accord party driver the sagacity and revolutionary mind to move Imo from the “agbata eke syndrome” to a hub of technological development?

Would he be able to show courage in confronting cabals, eating deep into the fabric of our lean finances?

Please find out who the driver of the Accord party is. Let us together profile him. Put him through the crucibles of public assessment and see if unlike others his cupboard is free from crochet, crochroach, skeleton and stinking stuffs. If he is good, the stand by Obident movement vehicle, warming and revving will instantly in a screeching manner speeds towards his direction.

We the Obident movement in Imo State are on break we have not been broken. When the time comes and the candidate by our standard and values identified, the Tusnami will become two time more than it was, surging and pulling down dubious characters and making way for the right person to be in the Douglas House. Imo has haemorrhaged! We need a break and breath of fresh air of good governance. This isn’t too much to ask for.

Let them be playing! We are not playing! Come November Imo State must be driven to its promised destination.

If you like mortgage your four years of prosperous years with just 50k. Posterity will quizz you when the time comes.

Obident movement is party-less. We are value driven and obsessed for competence, our soft spot for visionary leadership matchless.

Jarlath Uche Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com