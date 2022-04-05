Day 35: God got our back

FORTY DAYS WALK WITH MY THOUGHTS

Driving back from a church program with my daughter, a song with a nice lyrics was playing on 99.9 kiss Fm. Ordinarily I wouldn’t have taken notice of it. But by some stroke of chance I got interested in the song. Who sang this song? I asked my daughter. Like she was trying to remember the artist’ name. After about one minute she answered Muyiwa of Battle Ground.

Battle Ground is a TV series that got us glued to our TV set everyday . It is full of twist , suspense and deep lessons of life.

Anyway, the song, though not a gospel song, made a deep impression in me, provoking my spirit mind for a deeper reflection.

Below are the the wordings of the song that not only cut my spirit mind deeper but made me to consider the song a spirit provoking song though not in our class of traditional gospel song .

“Anybody wey wan fight you

Make them come

They already know

I’ll be right beside you

Like the wall of Jericho

They don’t know

They don’t know

They don’t know what’s going on

Muna gi so

Muna gi so, muna gi so, my baby boo

I’ll be a soldier for you

I’m getting better in kung-fu

You should know I got you

And you don’t need to get me too

I’ll be right beside you

In anything that you do

If you ever need saving

I will be running to

Running, running, running to you

I’ll be running to you

Running, running, running to you

Anywhere that you go to

Running, running, running to you

I’ll be running to you

Running. running. running to you

Anywhere that you go to

Of all the biblical narratives I have come across , David/ Goliath incident was one that most deeply brings the import of this song for me.

David understood the wordings of this song. He knew that anybody that would fight him must have God to contend with. Right behind him God would be.

Who was David? What was his pedigree and antecedent compared tonthe years of military experience of Goliath? The two were by no means on same level of military precision. There was no basis for comparison, two parallel lines that wouldn’t meet at all. David looked frailed and intimidated. He looked amateurish and was discouraged by his brothers, who perhaps didn’t know who was behind him, running to him and giving him the coverage and protection.

The unseen battles fought, the power of God’ presence in the affairs of men, places one in the secret place, where no evil, no harm and no tribulation would overwhelm one.

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler”.

It is obvious that the inspirations of Chike’ song may have come from the above. Psalm 91 gives a deeper meaning of the first stanza of his lyrics.

“Anybody wey wan fight you

Make them come

They already know

I’ll be right beside you

Like the wall of Jericho”

We are in an environment that is volatile. The volatility of our environment is such that anything can happen with the speed of lightening.

Those who lost their life recently to banditry in the Train at.kaduna never bargained for it. They thought it was the safest means of travelling. Within a twinkle some lost their life, many injured and an undisclosed figure still missing.

Killing has graduated into something near mystery, so complex and highly sophisticated, hoping on human security, means nothing but gambling with ones life.

The military costumes and protective gadgets worn by David meant nothing before Goliath. He would still have been vulnerable to the military expertise of Goliath but for the shield of God.

We have become so much endangered that the only thing that would be reassuring and overly top-notch in protecting one is God.

How much of this God can one boast of ? How much of his presence can one vouch for? Can God say this to one in moments of trial? “Anybody wey wan fight you

Make them come

They already know

I’ll be right beside you

Like the wall of Jericho”

We need more of this God in our daily planning and activities if we must be sure of security from all sides, from the shelling and destructive arsenal of human wickedness.

Let heaven fall, Let all the biological weapons of mass destruction be let loose. From right ,left and centre let the arrows of human vileness be unleashed, once God stands by me like a wall of Jericho I fear none! For

“A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.

Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.

Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation”

He watches over me! And carries me in his palm,engraved! nothing by any means shall harm me.

They don’t know, many don’t know that muna gi so( you are with me)

He got our back, as many that dwell in his presence, our security is of the Lord not of human architectural strength.

Happy Lenten season.

#Jarlath