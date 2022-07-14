…Says Ibim’s, exit is Inconsequential; Wihioka’s, a Good Omen for APC

…expresses Confidence in Party’s Ability to Win 2023 Polls Remains Unshaken

…Pleads with Members to Keep Faith with Party

…Assures that Amaechi Will Come Out of the Troubling Time Stronger and Better

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze has expressed a deep sense of loss over the recent resignations of three party bigwigs – Dr. Dawari George, Prince Tonye Princewil and Comrade. Celestine Akpobari, from the APC.

In a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt, Chief Eze described Dr. Dawari as a rare breed in the political space whose sound leadership mooring blended in godliness was a stabilizing influence in the 2015 and 2019 journeys to the firm establishment of progressive ideals in Rivers State.

On the other hand, Eze describes Prince Tonye Princewill’s inputs to the ideals of progressivism in the Rivers State politics can’t be overemphasized or undermined. Apart from contesting twice for the office of the Governor of Rivers State, he is a great Iroko so far the politics of Rivers State is concerned. Joined Amaechi while as the Governor of Rivers State to midwife the first and most successful Unity Government in Nigeria. A strong Ally of the Leader of APC in South South and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. As a principled man he resigned from the party due to the insensitivity towards national unity and conhension by the leadership of APC by imposing Muslim/Muslim ticket on the party, we will surely miss him.

The party Chief said he has remained in shock since the news of their exit from the party, noting that the three – Dawari, Princewil and Akpobari remain great assets whose wealth of expertise in leadership and politicking can not be undermined in the building and strengthening of a political structure.

“The news of the three of my great friends in APC, Dr. Dawari George, Prince Princewil Tonye and Celestine Akpobari leaving the party came to me as a huge shock. These three have proved capacity in most of the task assigned to them and for them to decide to leave at this period of time when we are planning to salvage Rivers State from the strong hands of Wike and all the evil forces that have held the State spell bound is most sad and unfortunate.”

The news of their departure will remain a sad one to me and those who have seen and observed them from a very close range as I will not relent in praying for their return back to the party as we do our best to put things right in the party.

Reacting to the resignation of a former Commissioner of Information and Communication and one time Ag. Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibim Seminitari, from the APC, Chief Eze described her exit as grossly footling, inconsequential and of no effect, noting that the former Commissioner was merely a nominal member with zero electoral value, scamping from one political camp to another seeking undue relevance.

He said her exit doesn’t affect the party in any way and wondered why her resignation should be a matter of public discourse in a time as critical as now, when there abounds issues of public concern to thrash.

On the exit of Elder Chidi Wihioka, a former Federal Lawmaker who represented Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency at the Red Chamber, Eze said his formal resignation is of no effect as he has never made any meaningful contribution for the progressive of the party rather he connived with the likes of Magnus Abe to sabotage every meaningful efforts at liberating Rivers State from the shackles of maladministration underage PDP.

“Chidi Wihioka has no political relevance and no electoral value. He rode to power as a federal lawmaker on the wings of Amaechi’s political relevance and nothing more. For him to formally leave APC calls for celebration because the party can now hive a sigh of relief. Wihioka was one of those who constituted themselves as clogs in the wheel of party’s progress.”

Further expressing his pains particularly over Princewill and Dawari’s exit, Eze said it is saddening that after it was agreed that power should shift to the Riverine Area after 24years of governance of Rivers State by the upland area through Sir. Peter Odili, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and currently by Gov. Nyesom Wike and given the wisdom of the leaders of APC to allocate their gubernatorial seat to the Riverine Area, it is shocking that most key leaders of the Riverine seem not happy with this plot to shift.

Accordingly, he said the Ogonis have been complaining that since the creation of the State, they have not occupied the seats of the Governor, Deputy Governor or Speaker of the State Assembly and to pacify them, the APC leadership allotted the seat of the Deputy Governor to the Ogonis. Therefore, it is saddening to hear that great pillars in the likes of Sir. Celestine Akpobari is resigning from a party that is committed to addressing the age-long political marginalization of the Ogonis.

Eze called on Rivers People and particularly party faithful not to grieve much over the happening, noting that more will resign after the constitution of the NDCC. He charged them to remain faithful to the ideals and visions of the party even when they hear news of similar nature.

The challenging times notwithstanding, Chief Eze expressed optimism that Pastor Tonye Cole who flies the flag of the party will make it in 2023 and salvage the State from its present horrible State where only one man has positioned himself as the Emperor of the State.

Eze commended Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the leader of APC in the South South region of the country for single handedly

keeping the party intact all these years not minding the plots both within and outside to destroy the party and his legacies in the State.

Eze encouraged the Presidential aspirant to live by the wonderful names with which God has blessed him with and remain steadfast in the pursuit of the greatness of Nigeria and Nigerians, assuring that God is working out something greater and better for him.

Eze reminded leaders and members of the APC, that Amaechi is just an individual and there is no way he can give appointments to everyone at the same time or continue to solve everyone’s problems singlehandedly. He noted that the challenge of the political family is the inability or refusal of some privileged fellows who have been empowered to extend helping hands to others as they continue to expect Amaechi to do everything by himself, even the little they are privileged to do. “This is nothing but wickedness” Eze lamented.

Eze further expressed disappointment that the APC led FG which Amaechi sacrificed his life to set up is doing nothing to help and some critical leaders of the party are finding joy in ensuring that Amaechi kisses the dust, unfortunately for them, Eze said, God is still on His throne and will surely intervene at the appropriate time.

Princewill the man they call Prince of Niger Delta Politics while explaining his reasons for resigning from APC states, “I can’t argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country. While I appreciate my leader, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides. It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

Dr. Dawari George was a Lawmaker who represented Akuku Toru/ Asari Toru Federal Constituency, at the Federal House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015. He had earlier served as Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources under the golden administration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi where he built sterling legacies in the sector.

Similarly, Celestine Akpobari, is a foremost Human and Environmental activist. He was Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Khana Local Government Area and Board Member of HYPREP.

Ends

Signed

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,