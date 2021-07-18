Davido’s shopping spree and Cubana’s spraying spree

211 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 18, 2021
Davido has released the video of his song “shopping spree”. The video of the song which is among the tracks in his third studio album, A Better Time, is already making waves. The video hit 1 million views in less than 24 hours.
He featured American stars Chris Brown and Young Thug in the video. The album featured guest appearances from Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Tiwa Savage, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Mugeez, CKAY, Lil Baby, Hit-Boy, Sho Madjozi, and Sauti Sol.
“Shopping Spree” is the third song which Davido and Chris Brown did together. The first song is “Blow My Mind”, followed by “Lower your body” which were both released in 2019, though “Blow My Mind” is the more popular one.
This release has perfectly coincided with the trending burial in Oba, Anambra state.
The burial of billionaire,Obi Cubana’s mother is definitely not going to be forgotten anytime soon by Nigerians. It has generated a lot of buzz online, from the almost 300 cow gifts the business mogul received, to the $100,000 diamond chain on which he cast his mother’s image.
Not to talk of the stars who graced the event from all over the country and beyond. One of the main talking points has been the way money was thrown around, to the extent that friends of the celebrant began to literally stone each other bundles of cash, while some threw it in the air for whoever cared to pick them.
Davido himself was not left out as he was on ground and even performed to a cheering crowd on the same day he released his shopping spree video.
What do you expect when the shopping spree meets a spraying spree?
Remember me