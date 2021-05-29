Davido Will Soon Give His Life To Christ – Female Fan

258 views | Francis Azuka | May 29, 2021
David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido will soon give his life to Christ, a female fan has revealed.
The lady, identified as Nancy Ebi in a post on Facebook, said from all indications, the afro singer will soon join the league of celebrities who are giving their lives to Christ.
“omo, the way these celebrities take dey give their lives to Christ, e be like say OBO self go soon join”.
Recall that in recent weeks, the likes of D’banj and Chidinma surrendered their lives to Christ.
Remember me