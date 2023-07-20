 Davido says his charity has donated N237 million to 424 orphanages

Through his charity, Davido distributed the funds, and he posted a picture of the receipt on his official Instagram page.

He was dragged on social media by several netizens because of how long it was taking to fulfill his promise of sending funds to orphanages across Nigeria, so it’s been a while coming.

It all began as a prank on his birthday when he posted asking his friends and followers to send him money, and now he’s getting a lot of praise for it.

Because he is a nice person and well-liked by many people, this generated a lot of buzz at the time, and he earned a lot of money.

We are happy that this will be put to good use and improve people’s lives.

In his words:

I’ve always wanted to use my platform to serve others. Thankful that through your generousity, I’ve been able to do so. We recently disbursed over N200m to several orphanages in Nigeria, a tradition that started a few years ago around my birthday. Thank you to everyone who donated. With your help, we are changing lives. This is what I mean when I say We rise by lifting others. These are words in action. God bless you all!