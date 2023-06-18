Davido reacts to Twitter user who wished him death

”So sad what stanship has turned to”

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has responded to Twitter users who wished death and directed horrendous attacks on his late mum.

The Twitter user identifies as @Winco_3 shared a video of a an enormous group awaiting Burna Boy in Netherlands on Twitter with the inscription, “Even Davido burial that would be free can’t pack this crowd, know your mate.”

Davido who couldnt hold back his disappointment responded saying:

“So you want me to die? Reason being?

“What have I personally done to you to have you wish death on me. Anyways I’m not going anywhere! I will live life to the fullest.”

in another horrendous tweet, a Twitter user identified as @icecreamandciga in a a currently deleted Tweet also attacked the singer’s late mom, he tweeted, ” Tag his mum in her grave too fuu.”

Reacting to the foray, Davido said, “So sad what stanship has turned to, both within and external. My mama Wey don die over 20 years ago what’s her own in this matter??”

When the singer was advised by a fan not to respond to trolls. Davido tweeted “If nobody wan talk I WILL … you guys will hurt the wrong person one day ! Not everybody is strong and can take it for years like I’ve done ! Me no send but one day these pple will hurt the wrong person ❤️

