Social Media Commissioner for Advice, Daniel Regha has averred that Nigerian music star, Davido always portrays what he is not in a bid to project himself.

In a post on Twitter, Daniel who is known for advising people on the platform, stated that Davido looks rich but thinks poor.

Daniel noted that the only way Davido can prove that he’s wealthy is by investing human capital.

He wrote:

Davido is always trying to prove he’s rich to gain cl¤ut or validation, that’s truly childish; If he really wants to flaunt his wealth he should establish companies, fund community projects & empower people especially the youths. Davido looks rich but thinks p¤¤r; Poor is flashy.