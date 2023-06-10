Davido And I Raised Money By Selling 20 Tvs From His Father’s House – B-Red

Augustina John June 10, 2023 0
B-Red, who is a well-known Singer tells the story about how he and his cousin sold up to 20 TVs to raise money for their musical careers.

B-Red recalled how music mogul Don Jazzy had offered to aid them if they would only return to Nigeria and thus was in an interview in an echo room.

They made the decision to break into Davido’s father’s home to sell off numerous Tvs because they didn’t have any money of their own. This was in an effort to raise money.

He claims that he and Davido initially discussed selling several vehicles but changed their mind after realizing that it was not registered in Davidos name.

B-Red admitted that he now regrets doing that since he sees it as disrespect to Davidos father, but he also expressed gratitude for having done that.

He has this to say: “Don Jazzy told us to come Nigeria, that he would support us after we hosted him for 5 hours”

”Me and Davido wanted to sell all the cars in the house but we couldn’t because the cars weren’t in our names”

”Davidos Father bought him a Hyundai but luckily before we could sell it he had already changed the car documents to his name. We couldn’t sell off the cars but we sold up to 16 to 17 tvs including 3 from the basement.”

”I busted Davido’s Father’s house and we sold 20 Tvs from his father’s house. I regret doing all these but at the same time I am happy I did it.”

 

 

”I regret it because of the disrespect but at the same time I am happy I did it”.

Who Is B-Red?

Nigerian musician Adebayo Adeleke, better known by his stage name B-Red, was born on July 23.

His career as a solo performer began in 2013 with the release of the single “Insane Girl,” which was produced by Shizzi and contains vocals by Davido. He is best known as Davido’s cousin.

He released his first EP, All the Way Up, in 2016.

B-Red, the son of Nigerian senator Ademola Adeleke, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. He moved to Nigeria to pursue a career in music.

B-Red is a distant cousin of Nigerian singer Davido…

