Davido And I Raised Money By Selling 20 Tvs From His Father’s House

B-Red, who is a well-known Singer tells the story about how he and his cousin sold up to 20 TVs to raise money for their musical careers.

B-Red recalled how music mogul Don Jazzy had offered to aid them if they would only return to Nigeria and thus was in an interview in an echo room.

They made the decision to break into Davido’s father’s home to sell off numerous Tvs because they didn’t have any money of their own. This was in an effort to raise money.

He claims that he and Davido initially discussed selling several vehicles but changed their mind after realizing that it was not registered in Davidos name.

B-Red admitted that he now regrets doing that since he sees it as disrespect to Davidos father, but he also expressed gratitude for having done that.

He has this to say: “Don Jazzy told us to come Nigeria, that he would support us after we hosted him for 5 hours”

”Davidos Father bought him a Hyundai but luckily before we could sell it he had already changed the car documents to his name. We couldn’t sell off the cars but we sold up to 16 to 17 tvs including 3 from the basement.”

I am not very proud of it, but I and Davido stole and sold 20 televisions in his father's house. Our parents were rich, but we suffered — B-Red pic.twitter.com/yoB9lSQVEs — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 9, 2023

Who Is B-Red?

Nigerian musician Adebayo Adeleke, better known by his stage name B-Red, was born on July 23.

His career as a solo performer began in 2013 with the release of the single “Insane Girl,” which was produced by Shizzi and contains vocals by Davido. He is best known as Davido’s cousin.

He released his first EP, All the Way Up, in 2016.

B-Red, the son of Nigerian senator Ademola Adeleke, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States. He moved to Nigeria to pursue a career in music.

B-Red is a distant cousin of Nigerian singer Davido…

