Daukoru, Nembe King Hits Oil Companies, Regulating Agencies

Former Petroleum Minister and the Amayanabo of Nembe Kingdom, in Bayelsa State, Edmund Daukoru, is accusing oil companies and regulatory bodies in Nigeria of colluding against the interest of oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta.

Daukoru made the allegation when the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, paid him a courtesy visit.

He described as unfair the collusion of oil firms and regulatory bodies against the interest of host communities in the Niger Delta region.

Daukoru insisted that part of the security challenges in host communities were the injustice and unfair treatments by the oil companies aided by the regulatory authorities.

He recalled that the last year November, there was an oil and gas spillage in Nembe local government by AITEO Exploration and Production Limited facility, eventually resulted in litigation due to the manner the company and the regulatory bodies treated the impacted communities.

He regretted that Aiteo was yet to pay the balance of N1.5 billion owed the community, and urged the army Chief to help persuade the authority to pay the money.

He said Nembe had been peaceful due to the local vigilante group, put in place by the community adding that his kingdom was open to collaborate, synergise and strengthen the existing relationship with the security agencies.

Earlier, General Irabor had solicited for communities and Traditional Rulers partnership to combat Crude Oil Theft, Kidnapping in Bayelsa.

Irabor commended the security efforts of the traditional rulers of Nembe Kingdom, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

This was the second time the CDS was visiting the Operation Delta Safe, of the Joint Task Force (JTF), since he assumed office.

He said he and his team were in Bayelsa in recognition of the crucial role of the government and the traditional rulers, in accommodating and strengthening the operations of the country’s armed forces.

The CDS disclosed that the visit was also to solidify the partnership between both parties, particularly in combating oil theft, kidnapping and the destruction of oil facilities across the state.

The Defence chief said that any form of destruction of the nation’s oil investment was a direct attack on the future of the country’s oil wealth.

He thanked Daukoru, for his unrelenting support to the military and other security agencies.

Like this: Like Loading...