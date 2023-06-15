Dating Portable made me scared that people would taunt and abuse me – Ashabi

Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde popularly known as Ashabi disclosed her fear after agreeing to date Portable. In her words, she said at first when she agreed to date him, she was scared people will abuse and taunt her in an interview with Facetvafrica.

The mother of one asserted that humans accept things differently, she said for the fact some see portable as against their standard, doesnt mean he won’t match others standards

“When a person has not experienced a thing, they cannot explain how it is. I also want to say that issues cannot affect people the same way, we are all human and the way we accept things is different. If I see someone and I like him, other people might see him and not like him because what might be appealing to me about him might be a turn-off for the other person.

She further revealed that, it’s never in her plans to marry a celebrity, not even a musician, but fate has made it happen.

“I am happy because it was not in my plans and I never considered marrying an actor talkless of a musician, but God did not make it the end of my journey because some people’s careers will end when they face situations they did not expect. Although I can’t see the future, I sense that it is not the end, it’s actually a new beginning and a way forward for me. I’m happy because he (Portable) is supportive, and he is ready to be more supportive.

“I faced a lot but I thank God. Right from time, since I started dating Portable, I was scared that people would taunt and abuse me but I had to sit down and think about if people could console me when I am not happy, when something is my happiness and it’s not that I’m looking for the approval of others, then I have to go for it.

“I’m happy because my man makes me happy because if he is not there for me, today won’t be possible so I’m happy.” She said.

Share this post