Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Dating Portable made me scared that people would taunt and abuse me – Ashabi

Dating Portable made me scared that people would taunt and abuse me – Ashabi

Osniff Daniel June 15, 2023 0

Nollywood actress Akinyanju Omobolarinde popularly known as Ashabi disclosed her fear after agreeing to date Portable. In her words, she said at first when she agreed to date him, she was scared people will abuse and taunt her in an interview with Facetvafrica.

The mother of one asserted that humans accept things differently, she said for the fact some see portable as against their standard, doesnt mean he won’t match others standards

“When a person has not experienced a thing, they cannot explain how it is. I also want to say that issues cannot affect people the same way, we are all human and the way we accept things is different. If I see someone and I like him, other people might see him and not like him because what might be appealing to me about him might be a turn-off for the other person.

She further revealed that, it’s never in her plans to marry a celebrity, not even a musician, but fate has made it happen.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

“I am happy because it was not in my plans and I never considered marrying an actor talkless of a musician, but God did not make it the end of my journey because some people’s careers will end when they face situations they did not expect. Although I can’t see the future, I sense that it is not the end, it’s actually a new beginning and a way forward for me. I’m happy because he (Portable) is supportive, and he is ready to be more supportive.

“I faced a lot but I thank God. Right from time, since I started dating Portable, I was scared that people would taunt and abuse me but I had to sit down and think about if people could console me when I am not happy, when something is my happiness and it’s not that I’m looking for the approval of others, then I have to go for it.

“I’m happy because my man makes me happy because if he is not there for me, today won’t be possible so I’m happy.” She said.

Osniff Daniel

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Music Publishers Are Suing Twitter For $250 Million

Music Publishers Are Suing Twitter For $250 Million

Kings Nwachukwu June 15, 2023 0
Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife

Man pleads to court to evict his ex-wife from his house

Kunle Dada June 15, 2023 0
Film-making

The Unexplored Genres of the Nigerian Film-making Industry: The Story Behind

Esther Salami June 14, 2023 0
Hollantex's TV commercial featuring Diamond Platnumz

Hollantex’s TV commercial features Diamond Platnumz

Augustina John June 14, 2023 0

Rolling Stone list Davido’s Album among best album in 2023

TNC Reporter June 14, 2023 0
Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary

Obi Cubana celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with wife

Osniff Daniel June 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dating Portable made me scared that people would taunt and abuse me – Ashabi

Osniff Daniel June 15, 2023 0

Premier League 2023/24 fixtures 

Oladimeji Adeoye June 15, 2023 0
Students’ Loan Scheme

Plugging Gaps in The Students’ Loan Scheme

TNC Reporter June 15, 2023 0
Why Does Nigeria Need Free Fertilizers From Russia

Why Does Nigeria Need Free Fertilizers From Russia

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 15, 2023 0
See Mompha's reaction  to Bawa's suspension as EFCC chairman

See Mompha’s reaction  to Bawa’s suspension as EFCC chairman

Augustina John June 15, 2023 0