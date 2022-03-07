Daniel’s Resolve

‘But Daniel resolved not to defile himself with the royal food and wine, and he asked the chief official for permission not to defile himself this way.’ Daniel 1:8 (NIV).

Resolve is one of those words we don’t use much anymore. Those who resolve to do something are devoted to a particular principle or committed to a course of action. Those who are resolved are self-disciplined and are able to govern their own emotions, thoughts and actions. Such people are admirable, courageous, but rare.

When Daniel resolved not to defile himself, he was being true to a lifelong determination to do what was right and not to give in to the pressures around him. We too are often assaulted by the pressure to compromise our standards and live more like the world around us.

Merely wanting to live God’s way is not enough to protect us from the onslaught of temptation. We must resolve, like Daniel, to resist the pressure to give in and instead obey God.

It is easier to resist temptation if we plan ahead before it arises. Daniel made up his mind not to defile himself with the royal food and wine before it was placed before him. Preparation is crucial when we are know what is before us. In that way we will be able to stick with our convictions when the temptations come. We will fall into trouble if we have not previously decided where to draw the line. Before such situations arise, we must decide on our commitments. Then when temptation comes, we will be ready to say no.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, help me, just as you did Daniel, to be an overcomer when temptations arise. Father, I am resolved to obey and follow you and will determine to let nothing hinder me walking closely beside you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Consider where our greatest area of temptation is just now. Perhaps it is poor eating habits, too much technology, social media, contact with associates who have a negative influence. Whatever the temptation, we must have a strategy that involves saying ‘no’.

Decide early on what is not in our best interests and resolve to not defile ourselves in this way anymore. As God’s holy people, let us determine to keep ourselves pure before Him. With our resolve and the power of the Spirit, we can be overcomers.

Be Greatly Blessed!