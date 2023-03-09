Following the exodus of Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League that has opened up fresh arguments between the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and that of Lionel Messi, popular social media adviser, Daniel Regha has knocked fans of the former.

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Wednesday had seen Bayern Munich knock out PSG from the UCL, halting the dream of Messi to chase another UCL title since 2015.

Swiftly after the tie, arguments had erupted on social media between fans of Ronaldo and Messi about who is more instrumental to their teams.

Reacting on Twitter, Regha said “Ronaldo fans are mocking Messi but seem to forget that only one player among the two has won a World Cup, 7 Ballon d’Ors & still plays in a very competitive league; The best of his generation. Messi has nothing more to prove, he’s completed football. Put some respect on his name.

“Messi didn’t qualify for the UCL quarter-finals, disappointing but it’s no big deal considering the fact he’s won the title 4 times, & even with PSG’s early elimination he’s still the top contender for the 2023 Ballon d’Or thanks to his performance at the World Cup. Undisputed.”

23 total views, 23 views today