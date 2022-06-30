Saturday, July 2, 2022
Daniel Akpeyi is in search of a new club after being released by Kaizer Chiefs

Daniel Akpeyi is in search of a new club after being released by Kaizer Chiefs

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Akpeyi, 35, was among players released this month by South African club Kaizer Chiefs as they prepare ahead for next season’s campaign. Having stayed five years in South Africa, Akpeyi can be registered as a local.

The Nigerian goalkeeper moved to South Africa, joining Chippa United back in 2015 from Warri Wolves. He made his most career appearances (104) with Chippa United until 2019 before moving to Soweto-based club Kaizer Chiefs. At Keizer, Akpeyi developed himself to the rank of a starter, making his contribution from his 69 appearances.

According to South African Journalist, Lorenz Kohler Daniel, Akpeyi’s talks broke down with Sekhukhune United after failing to agree on terms, the likes of Orlando Pirates, who parted ways with Wayne Sandilands recently have been linked with a move for the experienced keeper who can be registered as a local due to being more than five years in the country.

His agent Mohamed Lawal says they’re in no rush to find his next club.

“Daniel can play as a local but still, we’re in talks with some clubs [but] nothing has been finalized yet, we’ve been in talks for some time, so we’ll see [what happens next],” Lawal tells iDiski Times.

“In the next week, we have to know if we’re staying in the PSL or moving somewhere else. At this point of the season, you will see and read and hear a lot of speculations about players moving.

“All I can say is Daniel is a quality goalkeeper, any team, not only in the PSL would love to have a player of his quality and experience.

“Anyone who aspires to win things would want to have a player of his qualities because he brings so much for younger keepers to learn from him, he has the experience to share – I’m sure we will be able to tie up a team here in South Africa.”

Akpeyi made his debut for Nigeria on March 19, 2019, and has played 19 times for the three times African champions.

