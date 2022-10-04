Africa’s largest corporation, Dangote Industries Limited, has won eight separate Economic Community of West African States Manufacturing Excellence Awards (EMEA) and been named the Outstanding Indigenous Conglomerate of the Decade.

Dangote Cement Plc and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, two businesses of the conglomerate, both won honors from the prestigious Marketing Edge Magazine’s Brands of the Decade.

The brand of the decade awards for Dangote Group subsidiaries were given out at the 10th edition of the top brand magazine, Marketing Edge’s 2022 Summit and Award Night, which was held in Lagos and had as its theme “Technological explosion in the digital Age – Imperatives for the marketing communications industry.” While the EMEA awards were presented by Nigeria’s Daily Independent Newspaper and its BusinessDay Ghana counterpart.

The Dangote brand, which company has made significant contributions to the infrastructure development not only in Nigeria but also in other African countries in the previous ten years, was named the number one brand by all standards with its sugar and cement brands as the two brands.

John Ajayi, Publisher/CEO of Marketing Edge Publications, spoke at the event and highlighted this year’s awards as having a special attractiveness and originality that were created to revitalize the social, intellectual, and entrepreneurial landscape of the Nigerian Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC).

The award ceremony was organized to “honor the greatest and brightest brands,” he said, praising the management of Dangote Group for the business strategy that has helped position the brand well ahead of competitors in the industry.

He added that the recognized brands are those that “continue to make the Nigerian consumers happy and satisfied” and that the award to Dangote brands is in acknowledgment of its leadership and dominance in the various market sectors and categories.

The Marketing Edge publisher thanked the various winners and their management for their contributions to making Nigeria proud, citing an example of how Dangote Cement and Dangote Sugar have made Nigeria self-sufficient in cement and sugar production, while outlining the business trajectory of the previous 19 years.

Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief, Branding & Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), responded to the new awards by stating that the Group’s brand continues to be at the forefront of African business and that, since its inception, the brand has touched the lives of many by meeting their basic needs.