Funmi Sanni, the sales director for Dangote Cement, claimed that the company’s current cement promotion is a manner of returning N1 billion to its devoted customers.

According to her, clients have contributed significantly to ensuring Dangote Cement’s domination of the market, thus rewarding them financially is merely a way to express gratitude for their support.

“Especially in these challenging times of our nationhood with the much needed financial and material palliatives,” Sanni said in describing the promotion as a substantial investment intended to reward new and existing customers.

The promotion, according to her, is also intended to help the economy, which has been adversely affected by COVID-19 and the global energy crisis, move toward a much-needed recovery, particularly in the sector of the construction and real estate industries.

To become one of the lucky winners, she said, simply choose a scratch card from the bag, scratch the panel on the back of the card to see what you won, and then visit any of the more than 200 redemption locations to claim your instant prize. Gather cards, spell D-A-N-G-O-T-E, and you’ll instantly win a star prize of N1 million. Additionally, you will automatically win N5 million if you see an eagle in one of the letters.

Sanni stated that there would be 25 multi-millionaires among the N125 million in prizes that might be won each month. The benefit of this promotion is that customers have multiple chances to win N1 million. There is no cap on how frequently you are anticipated to prevail.

All you need to do is keep purchasing Dangote Cement.

The third season of the Bag of Goodies Promo, which runs from July 5 to October 31, 2022, is expected to be a blast, according to Sanni, as there are over 32.3 million delectable prizes up for grabs, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of airtime gifts from the country’s major networks.

Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, said during the unveiling ceremony that the Bag of Goodies Promo series is intended to consistently reward loyal customers who have remained steadfast and maintained the backbone of the cement industry.

He said that these customers have made the Dangote line of cement products the top choice for development projects all throughout the nation.

According to Puchercos, “We are presenting prizes that can change your life and have tremendous economic worth because they can be utilized to launch new enterprises. These awards are intended to assist several families in recovering from the COVID-19 global pandemic’s negative effects on their sources of income.