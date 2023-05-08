According to a statement on the president’s digital communications platform by Mr. Bashir Ahmad, an adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, the eagerly anticipated Dangote Oil Refinery is scheduled to be commissioned on May 22.

On Sunday, Mr. Ahmad said that President Buhari would inaugurate the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery, which also doubles as the largest single-train refinery in the world, one week before he leaves office.

This will be one of the last acts of the departing President, who will hand over power to his friend, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was proclaimed the victor of the election on February 25, 2023, on May 29.

According to reports, the refinery has been finished, and pre-inauguration tests are still proceeding.

Before President Muhammadu Buhari’s term ends on May 29, 2023, Dangote Industries Limited management had intimated that the eagerly awaited commissioning might take place.

This hint was dropped by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Anthony Chiejina, in a statement to rebuff reports that Mr Buhari was commissioning the project during his two-day visit to Lagos when he commissioned the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the 32-Metric Tonnes Imota Rice Mill, the 18.75km Eleko to Epe T Junction Expressway, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, the Blue Line Rail (Phase 1 from Marina to Mile 2), the groundbreaking for the Blue Line Rail Phase 2 from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, and the MRS Lubricant.

The Lekki Free Zone neighborhood of Lagos is home to the Dangote Refinery complex, which spans over 2,635 hectares of land.

Despite the fact that Nigeria has an excess of crude reserves in its earth’s crust, this will be a welcome attempt to increase its self-sufficiency demands and decrease its imports of refined fuels.

Additionally, it will avoid paying trillions in fuel subsidies that were recently suspended but were later reinstated after Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, stated that preparations were on track to meet the June 30 deadline.

The refinery is anticipated to have an excess of each of these products for export in addition to meeting 100% of Nigeria’s demand for all refined goods.

The refinery can process different crudes in addition to processing Nigerian crude.

The power plant of the Dangote Refinery has a 435MW capacity.