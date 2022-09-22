The National Lottery Regulation Commission yesterday praised Dangote Cement’s management for regularly giving back to its throngs of customers by holding an annual promotion in which participants might win enormous sums of money and other priceless products.

Afam Ojeh, the Principal Administrative Officer of the National Lottery Regulation Commission, spoke on behalf of the commission and urged the customers to recognize Dangote’s kind gesture as the company annually thanks its clients for their business with the promotion.

“The Management of Dangote Cement should honestly be praised by the Customers as the Company Paid Heavily to the Federal Government To Be Given Permission To Conduct The Annual Promo,” he stated.

Susie Onwuka, a spokesperson for the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, stated in a similar vein: “This season 3 promo is bigger than Season one and two earlier promos. I want Dangote to keep improving the quality of life for its customers. In doing so, the business also contributes to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

Five people won N1 million each, hundreds of customers won various prizes, and two persons in Sagamu won N5 million each.

Funmi Sanni, Dangote Cement’s National Sales Director, claims that the company has set aside a total of N1 billion in cash and presents for the current Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, which is taking place from July 5th to October 31st.

According to her, there are currently over 32.3 million delectable prizes up for grabs, including televisions, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of airtimes on Nigeria’s top networks.

Sanni assured the customers who have not yet won from the promotion that there are enough prizes and funds for everyone who supports the brand because every bag of Dangote Cement contains both winning and non-winning scratch cards. Sanni was represented in Sagamu by the regional sales director for Lagos/Ogun, Dolapo Alli.

According to Sanni, the ongoing promotion is intended to continually reward devoted Customers who have remained steadfast and maintained the backbone of the cement industry.

She said that these customers have made a significant contribution toward making the Dangote cement product line the top choice nationwide for construction projects.

She said, “We are presenting awards that can change your life and have tremendous economic worth since they can be used to launch small enterprises. These awards are intended to aid many families in their efforts to recover from the country’s economic crisis.”