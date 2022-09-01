In the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies 3 promotion, more millionaires have surfaced, and both regulators and winners have praised the management of Dangote Cement Plc.

Linda Owhloo-Oko, a representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Agency (NLRC), said her commission examined every aspect of the promotion and deemed it suitable for cement consumers. She added that her appearance was intended to bolster the program’s veracity.

She praised Dangote Cement management for executing the campaign in a transparent manner, stating, “We have followed through since the beginning of the promo, we monitored to see that everything is done according to guidelines and Dangote Cement has demonstrated this.”

Noah Adefusi, a block moulder from Port Harcourt, was called on to talk on the promo after winning the top prize of five million naira in the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3.

Noah, who also sells cement, grinned broadly as soon as he learned that the prize money had been deposited into his account. He claimed that at first he had doubts about the promotion and had written it off as a scam, but then he began choosing and retaining winning cards and finished the spelling of Dangote with a card bearing an eagle. The cards were authenticated when he presented them at the redemption facility, and he was instructed to wait until the presentation event.

When he saw the mock check with his name inscribed on it at the presentation event held at the Dangote Cement Depot 2 in Port Harcourt, the reality of the promo win finally hit him.

He swore to only use Dangote Cement in his block molding business and to never try using any other brands. He pledged to persuade all of his friends, relatives, and acquaintances to switch to Dangote Cement because the company honors its commitment to rewarding customers.

Confidence Illechukwu, the million-naira winner, said that this was his second million-naira prize from the Dangote Cement Promo. He claims that he won $1,000,000 in the previous promo and has continued to win in the current season. He declared that in order to keep winning, he would keep doing business with Dangote Cement.

The ongoing “Bag of Goodies Season 3” National Consumer Promotion, according to George Okoro, Regional Director, Sales, South-South, Dangote Cement Plc, is a method for the Dangote Group to give back to its customers and retailers. He asserted that Dangote Cement’s business is supported by consumers and retailers.

He claimed that the promotion was timely because it would mitigate the effects of the world economic crisis on people.

Funmi Sanni, the national sales director of Dangote Cement, congratulated the winners and customers of the cement firm for their support.

She added that the majority of the winners in the promotion are from block moulders, who she claimed deserve special mention because they have continued to use Dangote Cement products. The Season 3 promo is projected to create 125 millionaires each month, with N1 billion in prizes up for grabs overall, including cash and other goods.