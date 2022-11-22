Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), a pan-African conglomerate, and Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary, won the gold awards for “Largest Corporate Bond Lodgment on FMDQ” and “Most Trusted Brand of the Year,” respectively.

The Group was also recognized as the “Most Outstanding Conglomerate in Environmental Sustainability” in addition to receiving the two other accolades.

After issuing an extraordinary N116 billion Series 2 bond in May 2022, the world’s largest cement manufacturer came out on top in the stock market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FMDQ Gold Awards honor outstanding performance in the fixed income, foreign exchange, and derivatives markets. It also honours the financial market participants in Nigeria for their tenacity and adaptability, as well as the stakeholders’ important contributions to the FMDQ markets and the overall financial market.

Additionally, the corporation with the largest total bond value accepted to FMDQ Depository receives it.

According to the business, 13,000 consumers selected Dangote Cement as the most dependable cement brand during the annual award event hosted by renowned research firm Brand Health Ltd.

Dangote Cement was praised for the accomplishment by CEO of Brand Health Ltd. Emman Udowoima, who called the company a brand of choice and trust.

“Four out of 10 consumers who took part in the survey voted Dangote Cement as the Most Trusted Cement Brand in Nigeria. The popularity and confidence in the brand is overwhelming as its closest rival scored just 12 per cent while Dangote scored 41 per cent.”

The scores for other cement brands with significant references ranged from 3% to 8%. Questions like “the brand you feel most confident in, the brand that offers you what you want, the brand that delivers greatest quality, the brand that is distinctive, and the brand you would suggest to your friends and family” are some of the survey’s components.

In the 2022 study, 13,000 respondents were questioned across 12 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, according to Udowoima.

He added that the consumers’ responses were elicited using a quantitative approach.

“The Most Trusted Brands (MTB)” Awards was instituted in 2010 to reward brands that keep promises to the consumers. The award is an enabler for brands to do more for consumers, knowing full well that consumers either reward or punish brands according to their experiences.”

In the same vein, the Environmental Sustainability Conference, Expo and Awards (ECOSEA), founded by Brand Communicator, a leading newspaper on brands and marketing, presented Dangote Industries Limited with the title of “Most Outstanding Conglomerate in Environmental Sustainability.”

Joshua Ajayi, who organized the conference and presented the awards, stated that “corporate sustainability practices matured quickly in the country’s business environment, from just being a superficial act of altruism into organized sustainability demands incorporated into a vision with precise targets.”

The organization’s recent World Environment Day event included an award ceremony that also brought together the top sustainability experts for a conference with the topic Only One Earth: Building a Safer Environment.

Anthony Chiejina, group chief branding and communications officer of Dangote Industries, praised the organizers and called the awards “another milestone in the commercial trajectory of the Dangote Group.”

He claimed it is a sign of the industrial behemoth’s strategic business strategy, which aims to revive Nigeria’s economy and spur the continent of Africa’s development.

Chiejina expressed hope that the Group will maintain its dedication to the development of Africa, saying that the company would continue to make a positive difference in people’s lives by producing things that satisfy their needs.

A fully diversified corporation with a $4 billion annual group revenue, Dangote Industries has substantially invested in creating a sustainable business that spans the cement, sugar, salt, petroleum, fertilizer, and food industries.