The 17th Abuja International Trade Fair will feature 300 corporate exhibitors, according to information released on Thursday by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) (AITF).

President Muhammadu Buhari is anticipated to declare the event open on Friday, according to ACCI Director-General Victoria Akai, who made this announcement in Abuja.

The 17th AITF will take place at the ACCI Abuja International Trade Fair Complex from Friday, September 30, to Sunday, October 9.

Akai referred to Dangote Group as a big premium player in the sector and claimed that the company has further strengthened ACCI’s position in carrying out commercial operations and promoting business-friendly regulations.

“The Dangote-ACCI partnership is strategic and geared towards showcasing made-in-Nigeria products, which would help inform prospective exporters about the available opportunities and processes,” she stated.

Akai claimed that the business had contributed significantly to the Abuja International Trade Fair’s sponsorships, including this year’s Trade Fair.

The theme for this year’s show, “Creating an Export Ready Market via SMEs Digitization,” offers a variety of options for Small and Medium Enterprises to improve their performance, particularly in regard to the non-oil sector, according to ACCI President Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar.

He said: “The Abuja International Trade Fair, since its inception, has served Nigeria as a trusted global trade destination and a potential market for over 50,000 consumers.”

The relationship with ACCI, according to Engr Mansur Ahmed, Executive Director of Government and Strategic Relations at Dangote Group, gives the company the chance to showcase its many cutting-edge goods while also making its fair share of contributions to the Nigerian economy.

He characterized Aliko Dangote, the group’s president, as someone who is passionate about advancing the Nigerian economy, exporting items created in Nigeria, earning foreign cash, and giving the general public jobs.

According to Ahmed, the corporation is interested in forming any strategic alliances that will put the nation on the path to quick growth and prosperity.

A special help desk has been set up at the company’s pavilion to address questions, according to a statement from the corporate communications department of the company. The statement also encourages participants to take advantage of the company’s many innovative products, which include Dangote Fertilizer, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Cement, Dangote Salt, and many others.