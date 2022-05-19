Dangote Cement named ‘Best Performing Stock’ for its strong earnings and ROI

Dangote Cement Plc has won the ‘Best Performing Stock’ of the Year 2021 Award for consistently high earnings and better returns on investment for stakeholders.

At the 2022 Nigerian Investor Value Award (NIVA), organized by Businessday in partnership with the Nigeria Exchange Group, the company was voted the ‘Best Performing Stock,’ beating out BUA Cement Plc and CAP Plc.

The award was divided into two categories: listed companies and Next Bull, with Dangote cement topping the list of best-performing listed companies in the industrial goods category, having outperformed its peers in terms of share price, dividend payments, sustainability, brand value, market leadership, and business strategy.

Temi Popoola, NGX’s Chief Executive Officer, spoke at the ceremony and reiterated the exchange’s commitment to leveraging investments in business innovation, a diverse range of products and services, and robust engagement with stakeholders to achieve its goal of becoming Africa’s preferred exchange hub.

Given the number of advancements made thus far, particularly the launch of the NGX Exchange Traded Derivatives Market with the listing of two Equity Index Futures Contracts, the NGX30 Index Futures and the NGX Pension Index Futures, he assured stakeholders that the exchange is on the verge of becoming Africa’s preferred investment.

Popoola, who was represented at the event by Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Market, pledged that the NGX will stay steadfast in its mission to providing a scalable and entrepreneurial platform for issuers and investors to fulfill their financial objectives regardless of market conditions.

He went on to say that the bourse would build on its gains by focusing on important initiatives targeted at developing the capital market for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Businessday Media Limited’s award, according to Popoola, highlighted Nigeria Exchange Group’s mission of facilitating meaningful and successful multi-stakeholder discourse on problems critical to a well-functioning financial sector.

While conceding that the winning organizations are deserving of the award, he noted that the winners were chosen from among active companies with significant investor demand for their stock.

“We acknowledge the importance of corporate governance and strong board leadership in achieving company sustainability as a responsible institution known for complying with best worldwide standards.”

“Who is why we chose to honor not only publicly traded firms that are breaking new ground in investor relations, but also those that are helping to establish a sustainable socio-economic standard in governance, regulation, and compliance.”

Obu Oliver, Group Financial Controller, Dangote Cement, congratulated the organizers for the honor and promised them that the firms would not rest on their laurels in maintaining the tactics that have made the stock the best performing in the market.

