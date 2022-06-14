Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Dangote cement guarantees product availability to block moulders

Dangote cement guarantees product availability to block moulders

Dangote Cement Plc’s management has assured block moulders across the country that the blockbuster brand will be available, noting that steps have been made to secure its availability.

The promise came after blocking moulders from the South-West complained to the National Association of Block Moulding of Nigeria (NAMBON) that they were unable to obtain the brand in the market, causing them undue hardship in obtaining the correct cement.

The block and concrete moulders on a tour of the Dangote Cement, Ibese facility complained that getting the block master brand of Dangote Cement, which was specifically launched for the block makers, was becoming increasingly difficult.

Prince Adesegun Banjoko, the Association’s National President, who led the South-West branch to the factory, said his members were baffled as to why major Dangote Cement distributors were hesitant to accept block master and encouraged the management to stop the practice.

The NAMBON President proposed the development of satellite deports for the distribution of the variant as a solution to the problem, so that block and concrete moulders would have easy access to the products.

In response, Dangote Cement’s Ibese Plant Director, Azard Nawabuddin, stated that the product will be available at any moment and that the company’s management would look into the issue of market scarcity.

He said that the company has hundreds of tonnes of the product on hand and questioned why the block moulders were complaining about a lack of supply.

Johnson Olaniyi, Dangote Cement’s National Artisan Coordinator, asked the blockmakers to be patient, saying that the company will investigate their grievances and come up with solutions to the situation.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

