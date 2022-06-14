Dangote cement guarantees product availability to block moulders

Dangote Cement Plc’s management has assured block moulders across the country that the blockbuster brand will be available, noting that steps have been made to secure its availability.

The promise came after blocking moulders from the South-West complained to the National Association of Block Moulding of Nigeria (NAMBON) that they were unable to obtain the brand in the market, causing them undue hardship in obtaining the correct cement.

The block and concrete moulders on a tour of the Dangote Cement, Ibese facility complained that getting the block master brand of Dangote Cement, which was specifically launched for the block makers, was becoming increasingly difficult.

Prince Adesegun Banjoko, the Association’s National President, who led the South-West branch to the factory, said his members were baffled as to why major Dangote Cement distributors were hesitant to accept block master and encouraged the management to stop the practice.

The NAMBON President proposed the development of satellite deports for the distribution of the variant as a solution to the problem, so that block and concrete moulders would have easy access to the products.

In response, Dangote Cement’s Ibese Plant Director, Azard Nawabuddin, stated that the product will be available at any moment and that the company’s management would look into the issue of market scarcity.

He said that the company has hundreds of tonnes of the product on hand and questioned why the block moulders were complaining about a lack of supply.

Johnson Olaniyi, Dangote Cement’s National Artisan Coordinator, asked the blockmakers to be patient, saying that the company will investigate their grievances and come up with solutions to the situation.