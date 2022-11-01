Big-ticket investors, including Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group, Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, and others, are expected to converge on Edo State for the 2022 Alaghodaro Economic Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, following the success of the Alaghodaro Investment dinner in Lagos.

The Alaghodaro Summit, now in its sixth iteration, is held annually to commemorate Governor Godwin Obaseki’s first year in office and to highlight the advancements made in converting the state into a haven for investors.

The three-day summit’s topic is “Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience, Impacts,” and it takes place from Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13, 2022.

“The summit has, in the past five years, attracted the inflow of over $ 2 billion in investments into the state, including the $500 million attracted through the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP). Saro Africa Group of Companies also began injecting about $250 million into the state through its Integrated Agricultural Project.

Another notable project is the $10 million Edo Refinery project. Along with other industries, investments are made in technology, the arts, manufacturing, food production, and energy.

“This year’s edition will provide another fine opportunity to consolidate on years of building a vibrant private sector-led economy, showcasing investment opportunities in Edo State, and providing a pivot for sustainable development and economic prosperity for the state,” Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement.

According to Osagie, the event would begin on Friday at 9 am at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, and end that evening at 6 pm at the Edo Hotel Marquee with a State Banquet.

He continued, “There will be a Golf Tournament on Saturday, November 12, at the Benin Golf Course by 7 am. The day-two of the summit will end with a Stage Play, ‘Hear Word’ at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City by 2 pm.”

“On Sunday, November 13, being the last day of the summit, a Thanksgiving Service will be held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City by 10 am. The summit will finally come to a close with the launch of the Digital Benin Website at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Sound Stage, Benin City by 2 pm.”