Prof. Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has urged small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to take use of the chance presented by 5G technology to digitize the export market.

Danbatta noted that 5G provides a new form of network that is intended to connect nearly everyone with everything, including machines, objects, and gadgets, yesterday during the NCC Special Day at the ongoing 17th Abuja International Trade Fair.

Service providers have started rolling out 5G in Nigeria, according to Danbatta, who added that the deployment will begin in state capitals and proceed out to the hinterlands.

Although the Commission places a premium on affordability, he pointed out that the 5G service is not subsidized because it is not a government service.

The EVC noted that the choice of the theme for this year’s trade show, “Creating an Export Ready Market through SME Digitization,” was appropriate as it coincided with the approval of the deployment of the 5G technology, which was represented by the Director of the Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen. He continued by saying that by holding a 5G license auction, the Commission had taken additional steps to increase broadband penetration in the nation.

The head of the NCC reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to preserving fair competition and an even playing field for all parties involved in the communications sector in order to protect consumers’ interests.

According to him, the Commission’s NIN-SIM Linkage program aims to boost national security.