Czech Republic international and Getafe player, Jakub Jankto, who is on loan at Sparta Prague has become the third player after Josh Cavallo and Jake Daniels of Adelaide United and Blackpool to reveal their sexuality as gay.

Jakub is the highest profiled player to have come out as a gay, having played previously with sampdoria and Udinese in Italy. The 27 year has also made 45 caps for his country after debuting in 2017.

In a video he released on Twitter, Jakub said:

“Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto. Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses. I have a family, I have my friends. I have a job, which I have been doing as well as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism, and passion.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I’m homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

He has been shown support by Sparta Prague, Premier League, FIFPRO and John Holmes, the founder of Sport Media LGBT+ according to Sky sport.

Sparta Prague comment:

“Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and team-mates some time ago.

“Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters.”

The Premier League message:

“We’re with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone.”

Message from the Professional Footballers’ Association: “Well said, Jakub. We’re all with you!”, while the players’ organization FIFPRO said: “Live your life, Jakub. Proud.”

‘A history-making moment for men’s football’

Jon Holmes, founder of Sports Media LGBT+:

“This is a history-making moment for the men’s game. Jakub is the first active senior international player to come out as gay or bisexual publicly. That in itself is a really significant moment for football.

“I think many people will be familiar with male footballers coming out over the years, but to do it at the elite level, to do it at the age of 27 when you’ve won over 40 international caps for his country, this is a life-changing moment for him, but also shifts the men’s game into a new stage of understanding the experiences of what it’s like to be gay or bisexual and to play at that level.

“I think Jakub has spoken really eloquently, and he’s used the power of social media to get his message across, and it’s already having a huge impact.”

